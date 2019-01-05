The Diamond Hogs wasted no time in their trip to North Little Rock scoring 7 runs in the first 2 innings to cruise past Grambling State 17-3.

Zack Plunkett’s 3-run home run in the 1st inning set the tone for the Razorback offense that took advantage of poor Tiger pitching all night. Lonoke native Casey Martin had quite the homecoming finishing 3-4 with 4 R.B.I.’s including a 2-run inside the park home run in the 4th inning to give Arkansas a 9-2 lead.

Kole Ramage got the start for the Hogs tossing 4.0 IP with 7 strikeouts and 2 earned runs on 5 hits.

The Razorbacks now hit the road to Lexington for a three game series with Kentucky beginning Friday at 5:30.

That game will be broadcast on SEC Network+