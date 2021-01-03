Diamond Hogs ranked #1 in the country

D-I Baseball and Baseball America putting the Razorback Baseball team #1 in their latest top 25 poll.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After a 7-0 start to the 2021 season the Arkansas Razorbacks are the number one team in the country.

Both D-I Baseball and Baseball America ranked the Diamond Hogs number one in their top 25 poll on Monday. It's the first time in 40 years the Hogs have been ranked to top team in the country by Baseball America.

It's another historic week in the NCAA Top 25.



Arkansas is No. 1 in the country.



It's the first time the Razorbacks have ranked No. 1 in 40 years 🐗



New Top 25: https://t.co/vtLpz2DFWA pic.twitter.com/Y3mIf6WzYQ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 1, 2021

Co-Managing Editor of D-I Baseball Kendall Rogers also has the Razorbacks on top.