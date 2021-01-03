Diamond Hogs ranked #1 in the country

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After a 7-0 start to the 2021 season the Arkansas Razorbacks are the number one team in the country.
Both D-I Baseball and Baseball America ranked the Diamond Hogs number one in their top 25 poll on Monday. It's the first time in 40 years the Hogs have been ranked to top team in the country by Baseball America.
Co-Managing Editor of D-I Baseball Kendall Rogers also has the Razorbacks on top.
Arkansas swept a 4-game series against SEMO over the weekend and will host Murray State for a 3-game series beginning Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM.