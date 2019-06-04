AUBURN, Ala. — It took over five hours but Arkansas evened the series with Auburn Friday night. The win improves the Razorbacks to 7-4 in SEC play.

Heston Kjerstad's solo home run in the 15th inning broke a 6-6 tie followed by a two run double by Matt Goodheart to give Arkansas a 9-6 lead before Kevin Kopps shut it down.

Trevor Ezell gave the Razorbacks a 6-4 lead in the top of the 12th with a 2-run home run to left, however Auburn answered with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Freshman Connor Noland tossed 4.2 IP give up 3 ER, with 2 strikeouts in a no decision.

Game 3 set for 1:30 on Saturday.