Dirrigl, Ryan fall at Tennessee — KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- The Arkansas volleyball team fell 3-2 at Tennessee Sunday afternoon despite a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set. Sophomore Hailey Dirrigl and freshman Gracie Ryan both recorded double-doubles against the Vols. The Razorbacks fell to 6-8 (0-4 SEC) with the loss.

FINAL

Tennessee 3, Arkansas 2 |

Attendance: 1444 | Time: 3:30

Thompson-Boling Arena

Arkansas had a strong start, earning a 25-18 victory in the first set. The Vols bounced back and even the match, taking the second set 25-20.

The Hogs recovered and pulled ahead 2-1 after a 25-22 third set victory. Tennessee took the final two sets to win the match 3-2.

Dirrigl recorded 20 kills and 15 digs while Ryan recorded 26 assists and 12 digs, the second double-double this season for both Razorbacks.

The team will return to the court Friday to host Ole Miss.

