LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kyra Collier scored 19 points, Sydney Chastain tied a career-high nine assists and Little Rock used a 21-7 third quarter advantage to topple Tulsa, 63-51, at the Jack Stephens Center Saturday.



Little Rock (2-6), aggressive from the start, used a 24-4 advantage in fast break points and scored 14 points off turnovers in keeping Tulsa (3-6) from recording its first road win of the year.



Collier was one of three Trojans in double figures as Teal Battle scored 14 and Krystan Vornes added a career-high 13 points.



The Trojans shot a season-high 45.1 percent from the field, a number buoyed by that third quarter domination. After leading by just one at the half, 31-30, Little Rock open play after intermission with a 10-0 run and shot 53.8 percent in the third quarter.



Meanwhile the Golden Hurricane shot just 20 percent from the field in the frame and the Trojans commanded the pace of play, with a 6-0 advantage in fast break points. Teal Battle scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter alone.



However, that third quarter success did not necessarily extend into the final frame. With a 15-point advantage, the Trojans suddenly went cold from the field and Tulsa began to chip away at the lead. That advantage dwindled to single digits less than two minutes into the frame before both teams began to trade baskets. Little Rock would hit free throws down the stretch to seal the 12-point win.



Joe Foley, in his 17th season guiding the Trojans, registered his 791st career win as Little Rock enters finals week on a high note.



Tulsa was led by 19 points out of both Kendrian Elliott and Addison Richards while Elliott brought down eight rebounds.



Little Rock now takes a 10-day break for finals before returning to the Jack Stephens Center to host Memphis.