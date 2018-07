ATLANTA - THV11's Dorian Craft made the trip to Atlanta for Arkansas head coach Chad Morris' debut at the 2018 SEC Media Days.

Joining Morris will be Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw, and Santos Ramirez as they answer questions Tuesday afternoon from the media at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Morris is scheduled to take the main stage at 12:30 central time.

Follow THV11.com for updates throughout the day from Atlanta.

