LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – President and General Manager Marty Schack and News Director Dave Parker announced this week that Dorian Craft will join THV11 as sports anchor.

Craft, a Kentucky native who grew up in Pittsburgh, comes to THV11 after a stint as a color commentator for the SEC Network and the University of Kentucky. She also simultaneously served as sports anchor at WLEX in Lexington, KY, and prior to that, as sports director at WHAG in Hagerstown, MD.

She graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.A. in Communication, and from The George Washington University where she earned a Masters degree of Professional Studies in Strategic Public Relations.

Craft will join THV11 anchor Hayden Balgavy in covering sports across the state.

She said, “I feel so fortunate to have found a place that felt like home from the moment I arrived. I look forward to telling stories of Arkansas sports, its traditions, and its people.”

She adores sports and played softball in college. During her time at Virginia Tech, her team was back-to-back ACC champions in 2007 and 2008, playing in the Women’s College World Series in 2008.

News Director Dave Parker said, “Dorian is experienced covering the SEC, both as a reporter and as a host for the SEC network. She is very excited to be moving to Little Rock, and we at THV11 are happy she will be part of the team.”

Craft will join the THV11 team on-air in July.

