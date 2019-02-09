FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas defensive end, Dorian Gerald, will miss the rest of the 2019 season after straining an artery in his neck during the second quarter of the Razorback's season opener against Portland State Saturday.

“Dorian Gerald strained an artery in his neck in the second quarter,” Razorback head coach Chad Morris said Monday. “Very strange injury. He’ll be on blood thinner and will be out the rest of the year. We hope that he’ll be released from the hospital tomorrow. Late tonight or tomorrow. We spent some time there Saturday night and Sunday in the hospital with Dorian and his family.”

Gerald address his injury via Twitter Monday afternoon, saying that he would redshirt this season and return next fall.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator, John Chavis, added, "You really feel for Dorian. He has prepared hard in the offseason. That won't go to waste. He'll have an opportunity to redshirt and be even better next year."

