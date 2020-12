Shaun Doss had 20 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff narrowly defeated Arkansas State 75-74. Joshuwan Johnson had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Nicholas Jones added 11 points. Norchad Omier had 21 points and 19 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Christian Willis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Antwon Jackson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

