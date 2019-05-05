The most exciting two minutes in sports turned into the most agonizing 20 minutes on Saturday as Kentucky Derby winner “Maximum Security” was disqualified from the race.

Thousands watched the historic moments unfold in Hot Springs as Oaklawn wrapped up a historic season of its own.

In its 115 year history, this marked the first time that Oaklawn has stayed open until May and the first time it has run live races on the same day as the Kentucky Derby.

“We became a casino April 1, and so now couple that now with coming into Kentucky Derby day and staying until May for Oaklawn, is just a spectacular opportunity for us, and I think the fans really enjoyed it,” Oaklawn general manager Wayne Smith said.

According to Smith, about 22,000 people visited the track for Derby Day – many of them sipping a mint julep or sporting a festive hat.

“It’s great to enjoy the meet here and look forward to the derby this afternoon,” Little Rock resident Larry Watts said as he enjoyed an afternoon on the infield.

On Monday, Oaklawn begins work on its $100 million expansion project, which will include a larger gaming area and construction of a high-rise hotel.