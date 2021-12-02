Dungee helps No. 18 Arkansas women hold off Mississippi St.

Dungee scored 22 points, surpassing 2,000 for her career, and her three free throws and a steal in the last 20 seconds helped Arkansas turn aside Mississippi State.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 22 points, surpassing 2,000 for her career, and her three free throws and a steal in the last 20 seconds helped No. 18-ranked Arkansas turn aside a second-half challenge from Mississippi State 86-80.

Destiny Slocum led Arkansas with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and Amber Ramirez scored 12. The Razorbacks shot 58% for the game (32 of 55).

Myah Taylor led the Bulldogs with 22 points, sinking five 3-pointers with six rebounds and seven assists.

It was Taylor’s first 20-point game this season, second of her career. Aliyah Matharu added 17 points for the Bulldogs, Rickea Jackson scored 12 with seven rebounds and Jessika Carter scored 11.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)