Dungee, No. 17 Arkansas women edge Briggs, Gators 84-80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 33 points, going 17 for 17 from the foul line, and No. 17 Arkansas held off Florida 84-80 despite a career-high 41 points for Gators sophomore Lavender Briggs.

After Briggs opened the game with a 3-pointer, the Razorbacks reeled off 11 straight points.

The teams also swapped seven-point runs and Dungee closed the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute for a 28-18 lead.

The shootout continued in the second quarter with Kiara Smith scoring 12 for Florida and Arkansas settled for a 52-44 lead at the break.

