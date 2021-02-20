Dungee scores 38, No. 18 Arkansas women beat Ole Miss 84-74

Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Amber Ramirez added 19 and No. 18 Arkansas beat Mississippi 84-74.

Dungee, whose career high is 41 points, made 11 of 22 from the field and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ramirez was 7-of-12 shooting and had three steals.

Ole Miss scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to trim its deficit to 64-60 with 7:42 remaining, but Dungee answered with a pair of free throws to spark a 10-1 run over the next three minutes and the Rebels got no closer.

Shakira Austin had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Madison Scott added 17 and 10 for Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8 SEC). Mimi Reid scored 16 points.

