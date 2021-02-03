Dungee, Slocum Earn All-SEC Honors

Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee and redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum both earned All-SEC Honors.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee and redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum both earned All-SEC Honors, the league office announced today. Dungee was named to the First Team, while Slocum was named to the Second Team by the league’s coaches.

Dungee, a three-time All-SEC selection, cemented her legacy in her final season at Arkansas, putting together her best season on the Hill. Dungee is averaging career-highs in several categories this season, including points per game (22.2), field goal percentage (43.0 percent), and three-point percentage (39.1 percent). She has scored 20+ in 16 of her 25 games played this season, and has gone for 30 or more points in four contests. Dungee’s consistency this season has been remarkable – the Sapulpa, Okla. native has scored in double figures in all 25 games this season, and has scored 10 or more in 30 games dating back to the end of last season, the longest such streak of her career. All that scoring added up, as Dungee now has 2,098 career points, the highest collegiate total of any Razorback Women’s Basketball player ever. When looking at the numbers in SEC play, Dungee was somehow even better. She averaged 23.1 points per game, the most in the league in conference only games, scored 20 or more in 12 of Arkansas’ 15 league games, and dropped 30+ against Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee. She also showed her defensive chops this season, often guarding the other team’s best or second best player, with the ability to guard perimeter players and bigs. She’s also averaging 1.5 steals per game, the highest mark of her career.

When the lights were brightest, Dungee always seemed to be at her best. Against teams currently in the top-10 of the AP Poll this season, Dungee has been electric, averaging 22.0 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting and 43.3 percent from deep. In the Hogs’ two ranked wins this season, Dungee has been nearly unstoppable, averaging 29.5 points per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. In a year full of memorable performances from the Arkansas guard, her showing against UConn stands out, as she dropped 37 points on the Huskies, the most by any single player against them this century.

Slocum, meanwhile, has had a huge on-court impact during her lone season at Arkansas. Slocum, who has now earned All-Conference honors in the Big 10 (Maryland), the Pac-12 (Oregon State 2x) and the SEC, was second on the team in scoring (15.6 points per game), while leading the Hogs in assists (4.0 assists per game). She has scored in double-figures in 22 of her 25 games played this season, and has gone for 20+ in five games this season, including three times in her final six games of the regular season. Like Dungee, Slocum was even better in SEC play, upping her scoring average (15.9) and her assists per game average (4.5). The Oregon State transfer’s elite decision making was also on display during league play, as her 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was the third best mark in the SEC.

As the regular season has winded down, Slocum has started to find her rhythm, as she has averaged 18.3 points per game over her last six contests. Slocum has had quite a few memorable showings in her lone season under Head Coach Mike Neighbors, including her 22-point 10-assists showing against Missouri, the first 20-point 10-assist showing by a Hog since Kimberly Wilson back in 1996. She also put on a clinic in Baton Rouge, dropping 29 on LSU on 11 of 15 shooting.