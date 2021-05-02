Dungee, Slocum help No. 16 Arkansas women edge Missouri

Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 with 10 assists and No. 16 Arkansas turned back Missouri 85-80.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 with 10 assists and No. 16 Arkansas turned back Missouri 85-80 after blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead.

Trailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter, Missouri scored the first 10. A few minutes later the Tigers scored six straight, taking a 76-75 lead but Dungee quickly answered with two free throws and a jumper for a 79-76 lead.

Slocum hit a 3-pointer to put Arkansas up 82-78 with 35 seconds to go. Dungee iced it with two free throws with six seconds to play. Lauren Hansen had 19 points for Mizzou.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)