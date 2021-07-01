Dungee, Slocum remain on Wooden Midseason Watch List

he pair of redshirt senior guards remain among the Top 25 in contention for the national player of the year award

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum both kept their respective spots on the Wooden Watch List, the award announced. The pair of redshirt senior guards remain among the Top 25 in contention for the national player of the year award, and make Arkansas one of just four programs in the country to place multiple players on the watch list.

Dungee has been rolling early in the 2020-21 season, averaging a team-high 19.5 points over the Hogs’ first 12 games. She has scored in double-figures in 15 straight games, including all games played during the 20-21 season. The Sapulpa, Oklahoma, product has been at her best when the Hogs have needed her most, highlighted by a 22-point outing in Arkansas’ monumental win against then-No. 4 Baylor at home. She also scored 25 points in the Hogs’ 11-point comeback win on the road against Florida Gulf Coast. Dungee’s floor game has been balanced all year long, but she has been especially good at getting to the charity stripe and converting her chances, as she is fifth in the NCAA in made free throws and fourth in attempts. She has stepped her game up another notch in SEC play, as she is averaging 22.5 points through two conference games, third in the league behind only Rhyne Howard and Jordan Lewis.