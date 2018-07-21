BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Team Arkansas opened up TBT play with an impressive win over Tim Thomas Playaz, 85-62 Saturday morning, July 21.

Little Rock native, Dusty Hannahs, scored a game-high 26 points including shooting 6-of-10 from the three-point line. Michael Qualls added 21 points for Team Arkansas, which outscored Tim Thomas Playaz, 20-3, in the fourth quarter. Mike Betha, Jr. had 13 points, and Chane Behanan added 12 points for the Tim Thomas Playaz, who were held to just 30% shooting.

Team Arkansas will face the Talladega Knights in the quarterfinals Sunday, July 22. Talladega defeated HBC Sicklerville 80-60 in their opening round game.

