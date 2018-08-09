Early season test in Puerto Vallarta — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As part of its 2019 schedule, the University of Arkansas softball team will make a trip to Mexico to play in the 4th Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Three of the Razorbacks’ four scheduled opponents played in last year’s NCAA Tournament including national runner-up Washington.

Arkansas is coming off a season in which it posted a 42-17 overall record and advanced to the first NCAA Super Regional in program history. The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge will occupy the Razorbacks’ second weekend of the season. The team’s full spring schedule will be released later this fall.

4th Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

Thursday, Feb. 14

vs North Dakota State – 3 p.m. (CT)

vs Washington – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

vs Northern Colorado – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

vs Sacramento State – 3 p.m.

Produced by Triple Crown Sports, the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge will be played at the refurbished Nancy Almaraz Stadium. Arkansas will be playing in the second weekend of the two-week event.

Under the direction of fourth-year head coach Courtney Deifel, the Razorbacks return 15 letterwinners from last year’s team that advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals, earned the No. 13 national seed and hosted its first-ever NCAA Regional at Bogle Park. Among its returners, Arkansas welcomes back NFCA all-region performers Mary Haff, Hannah McEwen and Katie Warrick.

An Early Test

North Dakota State: finished 2018 with a 34-19 record; NCAA Tucson Regional; Summit League Tournament champion

Washington: finished 2018 with a 52-10 record; Women’s College World Series national runner-up

Northern Colorado: finished 2018 with a 28-28 record; Big Sky Tournament runner-up

Sacramento State: finished 2018 with a 31-20 record; NCAA Los Angeles (UCLA) Regional; Big Sky Tournament champion

© 2018 KTHV