Marquis Eaton nabs second straight SBC Player of the Week award

JONESBORO, Arkansas — For the second straight week, Arkansas State men's basketball guard Marquis Eaton has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Leading the Red Wolves to the weekend sweep at Little Rock, Eaton averaged 20 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 57.1 percent (12-21) from the field, including 4-of-7 (.571) beyond the arc. He knocked down 12-of-13 (.923) at the free throw line and had only two turnovers in 65 minutes played in back-to-back nights.

Eaton posted 17 points and eight assists, without a turnover, in Friday's win at First National Bank Arena against the Trojans. He was 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and a perfect 7-for-7 at the line. Completing the sweep Saturday, Eaton had a game-high 23 points in 35 minutes while logging five assists and four rebounds. He was 8-of-14 from the field, 2-of-5 from long range, and knocked down 5-of-6 at the stripe.

Earning his first career player of the week nods in back-to-back weeks, Eaton is the first A-State player since the 1993-94 season to be named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. He's the first Sun Belt Player to earn back-to-back honors since Nijal Pearson of Texas State in December of the 2018-19 season, but first to do so in league play since Tony Mitchell earned the honors three consecutive weeks in January of the 2011-12 campaign.