TULSA, Okla — As first reported by Tulsa World, Eddie Sutton will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class.

Sutton is one of only 10 Division I coaches with 800 or more career wins.

He spent more than a decade on the sideline in Fayetteville, starting with the 1974-75 season through 1984-85, after which he left for Kentucky.

Sutton's Razorback teams were incredibly successful, winning 77.6% of their games.

While at Arkansas, Sutton amassed a 335-260 record, winning five regular-season Southwest Conference championships and three Southwest Tournament championships while making nine consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Sutton holds a career winning percentage of .710, and an overall record of 1135-806.

The official announcement for the 2020 class will be Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.