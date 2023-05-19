Episcopal Collegiate shuts out Central Arkansas Christian to secure 1st state title

CONWAY, Ark. — Episcopal Collegiate accomplished something on Friday it's never done before — win a state championship.
The Wildcats made history with a dominant 3-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian in the 3A state championship game on a rain-slicked field at Estes Stadium in Conway.
The Wildcats were runner-ups last year.
Senior Samantha De Luca, a Saint Louis University commit, scored all three goals for Episcopal Collegiate and was named the game's most valuable player.
