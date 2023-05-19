x
Episcopal Collegiate shuts out Central Arkansas Christian to secure 1st state title

The Episcopal Collegiate Wildcats claimed their first state title in school history after shutting out Central Arkansas Christian 3-0 in the 3A championship game.

CONWAY, Ark. — Episcopal Collegiate accomplished something on Friday it's never done before — win a state championship.

The Wildcats made history with a dominant 3-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian in the 3A state championship game on a rain-slicked field at Estes Stadium in Conway.

The Wildcats were runner-ups last year. 

Senior Samantha De Luca, a Saint Louis University commit, scored all three goals for Episcopal Collegiate and was named the game's most valuable player.

Weekend of Champions state tournament scores and scoreboard for Central Arkansas teams can be found here.

