Eric Musselman gives statement on Isaiah Joe, says he'll, "always be a Razorback"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman released a statement Monday afternoon regarding Isaiah Joe's decision to re-enter the NBA Draft:
"We will always support our players when they decide to chase their NBA dream. We will continue to help Isaiah in any way we can and wish him nothing but the best. Zai has cemented his legacy at Arkansas and will forever be a Razorback.”
Joe announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that he had decided to re-enter the draft due to the continuing concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the moves in recent days by major college conferences to cancel fall sports.