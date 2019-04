FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Former UNC-Wilmington forward, Jeantal Cylla, announced his decision to play his final season in Fayetteville via his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

The 6'7" forward spent his first two season playing for Florida Atlantic prior to transferring to UNCW. After redshirting a year, Cylla averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds a game for the Seahawks this season.

Cylla will have one year of immediate playing eligibility with Arkansas.