ESPN2 to broadcast A-State gootball Game versus Tulsa

The Red Wolves are scheduled for additional national television audiences against Georgia State (ESPN), Appalachian State (ESPN) and Louisiana (ESPNU).

JONESBORO, Ark. — ESPN2 will broadcast the Red Wolves homecoming matchup with Tulsa on Saturday, September 26. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) from Centennial Bank Stadium.

Additional kick-off times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

A-State returns to action Sept. 19, opening up its home slate against in-state foe Central Arkansas. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.