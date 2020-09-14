Fan information for Little Rock fall athletic events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock is set to begin its home schedule for the 2020-21 season this week with soccer and volleyball both in action. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and updated safety guidelines, game days may have a slightly different feel for fans planning on attending Trojan home events this season. Here is some need-to-know information for those planning on cheering on the Trojans in person this season.



SOCCER

• Soccer matches will remain free admission at the Coleman Sports Complex this season.

• Masks will be required to be worn at all times at the Coleman Sports Complex unless fans are eating or drinking.

• Seating in the bleachers on the west side of the facility will have markings on the seats to keep fans socially distanced. We ask all spectators to respect the marked off areas to allow us to maintain a safe environment.

• Fans will still be permitted to stand along the fence line surrounding the track area. We ask fans to observe social distancing guidelines and spread out.

• No fans will be allowed on the playing surface at any point. Fans will not be allowed on the field following the match and players will not be allowed to interact with fans following the conclusion of the match.



VOLLEYBALL

• Masks will be required to be worn at all times at the Jack Stephens Center unless fans are eating or drinking.

•Tickets for the 2020-21 volleyball season will be sold on an individual match basis only. There will be no season tickets offered for this year's volleyball schedule.

• Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time through LRTrojans.com. There will be a limited number of tickets available on match days at the box office depending on tickets sold prior to the match (credit card only).

• The September 19 exhibition against Missouri State and the 11 a.m. matches against Louisiana (Sept. 25) and UT Arlington (Oct. 9) will be free admission.

• Seating at the Jack Stephens Center will remain general admission and limited to sections 101 through 104. Seats have been blocked off to help maintain social distancing guidelines and we are asking all fans to please respect and observe blocked off sections.