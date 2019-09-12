LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some Razorbacks fans in central Arkansas say they are hopeful he can turn the team around while others are still unsure.

"We could only go up from here," David Bise said.

After sitting through one of the worst seasons in Razorback history, fans say they're ready for new head coach Sam Pittman.

"Hopefully a new head coach will energize the team and make things a little bit better," Joe Sundell said.

RELATED: Sam Pittman officially confirmed as Razorbacks next head coach

But fans like Joe Sundell and David Bise say Pittman has a lot of work ahead of him.

"When you have a season as bad as this one, it's hard to get energized. So, it's going to be a tall order for the coach to come in and try to get that team to where they can recruit and it's hard to recruit with a losing season," Sundell said.

And with Pittman's experience as an offensive line coach in Georgia, some think he can really help the Razorbacks.

"I think the offensive line is probably where we've been weakest this past year. "So, it's probably best that we focused on somebody who is good in that area," Jeremy Caton said.

RELATED: 'There's only one Razorback': Mascot Tusk V is one of a kind

And because Pittman has Arkansas history, fans are optimistic he could be the guy to turn the team around.

"I hope that he'll bring some unity to the team. I think that's the biggest thing that's been missing is nobody is really rallying behind anyone and because of that there's no teamwork in a very team-based game," Caton said.

RELATED: 20 years later, Stoerner to Lucas still brings hope to Razorback fans