FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Strong finishes by Maria Fassi, Brooke Matthews and Ximena Gonzalez kept the No. 10 University of Arkansas women’s golf team near the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Blessings Golf Club on Sunday.

Fassi played the final four holes 2-under in the completion of the rain-suspended second round on Sunday morning. She eagled No. 7 – the 16th hole of her round – to finish 2-under shooting 71. The senior All-American is T2 shooting 72-71=143 (-3) with one round of stroke play remaining. She is one shot back of the leader with 18 holes remaining.

Matthews had a big par save to finish strong while Gonzalez birdied two of her final four holes helping the Razorbacks to a T4 when their round was complete.

Senior Kaylee Benton is also in the clubhouse in the top-10 in a T6 shooting 73-74=147.

The format for the national championship has changed this week after weather forced the suspension of the second round. The teams in the morning flight had nearly completed their round on Saturday when heavy rains pulled players off the course. All 24 teams returned to the links Sunday at 10 a.m. as half of the field finished round two while the other half played the full round.

All 24 teams move on to a final round of stroke play Monday that will determine the individual national champion. The top-8 teams after stroke play move on to match play Tuesday and Wednesday with the team champion crowned after the final match.

Maria Fassi on her eagle on No. 7

I would usually hit a 3-wood off the tee, but it was playing down wind, so I took a hybrid off the tee. I ended up in abut the same place I would have if I hit my 3-wood because of the wind. I hit it pretty good to the middle of the fairway and had about 200 yards to the pin. I knew I would still have a little bit of help from the wind, so I hit my 6-iron to the front of the green and it released to six or seven feet. I had a pretty easy putt straight up the hill and not much break. I took a good look at it and I was able to make that putt for eagle.

Arkansas Lineup

T4 Arkansas 302-296=598 +14

T2 Maria Fassi (1) 72-71=143 -3

T6 Kaylee Benton (2) 74-73=147 +1

T33 Brooke Matthews (4) 76-76=152 +6

T105 Dylan Kim (3) 80-82=162 +16

T114 Ximena Gonzalez (5) 88-76=164 +18

The Field

1 No. 3 Duke 305-281=586 +2

2 1 Southern California 306-289=595 +11

3 No. 1 Texas 302-294=596 +12

T4 No. 10 Arkansas 302-296=585 +14

T4 No. 4 Arizona 304-294=598 +14

6 No. 7 Stanford 304-300=604 +20

7 No. 22 Purdue 312-294=606 +22

8 No. 16 Northwestern 313-294=607 +23

T9 No. 13 Auburn 313-295=608 +24

T9 No. 6 Wake Forest 309-299=608 +24

11 No. 30 Ole Miss 314-297=611 +27

12 No. 14 Arizona State 310-302=612 +28

13 No. 11 Florida 321-294=615 +31

14 No. 20 Illinois 320-296=616 +32

15 No. 9 Florida State 321-298=619 +35

16 No. 17 Virginia 314-307=621 +37

17 No. 18 Washington 311-311=622 +38

18 No. 15 UCLA 315-308=623 +39

19 No. 23 San Jose State 324-302=626 +42

20 No. 43 UCF 321-309=630 +46

21 No. 5 Kent State 325-308=633 +49

T22 Indiana 322-313=635 +51

T22 No. 8 Vanderbilt 319-316=635 +51

24 No. 36 Tennessee 328-311=639 +55