Fassi, Lewis lead Razorbacks on Day Two of the NW Arkansas Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After 36 holes at Pinnacle Country Club, two former Razorback Individual NCAA Champions led the charge for the Hogs at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, as Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis are tied for 11th heading into the final round. Both Fassi and Lewis sit at eight-under after two rounds of play. Gaby Lopez remains in the top 60, as she is currently tied for 57th, as is current Razorback Brooke Matthews, who has played lights out on her hometown course. Alana Uriell (E), Maria Hoyos (+7) and Ela Anacona (+10) missed the cut.

Fassi continued her great showing in her return to the Natural State, firing her second straight round of 67, matching her career-best round from yesterday. The former Hog once again did her damage late, birdieing four of her last seven holes played on the day. In total, Fassi had six birdies in round two against just two bogeys. After being cut in her first three appearances at the NW Arkansas Championship, Fassi has positioned herself for a run at the title with two strong rounds thus far.

Playing another clean round was Lewis, who registered three birdies and no bogeys on the day. Lewis has been incredibly effective on the front of the course at Pinnacle, notching seven birdies before the turn over her first 36 holes. If she were to hold onto her top-10 position, it would be Lewis’ seventh top-10 finish at the event in her career.

Lopez fired an even 71 on the day, keeping her tournament score at three-under after 36. Lopez fired two birdies and two bogeys in round two, including a key birdie on nine to keep her at three-under and inside the top-60.