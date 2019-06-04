AUGUSTA, Ga. — University of Arkansas senior Maria Fassi played to a runner-up finish at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur as the course welcomed collegiate women for the first time in history.

Fassi fired rounds of 70-70-70=210 finishing four shots back of the winner. The 72-player field began the week at Champions Retreat for the first two rounds. Arkansas seniors Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton were a part of the elite group invitees. The players all played a practice round at Augusta National on Friday with the top 30 players moving on to Saturday’s final round.

Round three was neck-and-neck with Fassi leading at the 14th hole after a birdie putt. Birdies by her opponent coupled with a bogey on No. 16 saw the Pachuca, Mexico, native fall behind. Fassi made an aggressive tee shot on 18 but couldn’t regain the lead.

NCAA Championships

The University of Arkansas and Blessings Golf Club are the proud hosts of the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s National Championships. The women’s event begins May 17 and is immediately followed by the men’s championship beginning May 24. For more information or to volunteer for the event, log on to www.NCAAGolf19.com.

