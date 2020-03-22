B.C.W.T. Ltd.’s Long Weekend did not disappoint the backers who made him the 6-5 favorite with his dominating gate to wire victory in Saturday’s $90,000 Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters.

Ridden by Joe Talamo, Long Weekend broke sharp, maintained a comfortable advantage through early fractions of :22 1/5 and :45 3/5 and then drew off to win by 4 ¾ lengths over Little Menance. Lykan finished third. The winner completed the six furlongs in 1:09 3/5 over a fast track.

“I thought it was great,” trainer Tom Amoss said during a phone interview. “He’s an athletic horse and he broke super sharp. They chased him and they came to him - he had plenty in reserve. He’s just a really good horse.”

Amoss said Long Weekend would be considered for the $100,000 Bachelor Stakes at Oaklawn Saturday, April 25.

Long Weekend, a Majesticperfection colt, has now won three of four career starts and has earned $133,928. He returned $4.60, $3 and $2.60.

