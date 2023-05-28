Fayetteville to host NCAA Baseball Regional

The Road to Omaha continues and the Hogs will begin their journey at Baum Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Road to Omaha continues and the Hogs will begin their journey at Baum Walker Stadium. On Sunday the NCAA revealed the 16 regional baseball sites and Baum Walker Stadium is one of them.

This is the tenth time in program history that the Diamond Hogs will host an NCAA Regional.

Each regional field consists of four teams, they will play in a double-elimination. Regionals will last from June 2-5 if necessary.

Eight total SEC teams will host a regional. Arkansas along with Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt are the other SEC hosts.