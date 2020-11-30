Fields career high not enough for A-State at Morehead State

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, until Morehead State went up 55-51 with 4:45 to play.

MOREHEAD, Ky. — In a game that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes, Morehead State pulled away late and the Arkansas State men's basketball team was dealt a 69-61 setback Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Fields matched his career high with 22 points, but freshman Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Morehead State had a 43-23 edge on the glass and outscored the Red Wolves in the paint 36-20. Christian Willis added 14 points and Keyon Wesley chipped in with seven. Norchad Omier finished with five points and six rebounds, making his A-State debut and became the first Nicaraguan to appear in a Division I game.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half, until Morehead State went up 55-51 with 4:45 to play. The Red Wolves pulled within one, 56-55, with 3:18 following a pair of free throws by Fields, but Morehead State outscored A-State 13-6 from there for the final decision.

The first half featured four lead changes and the Eagles led by as many as six in the first 20 minutes. Both teams shot 35 percent (9-of-26) from the field in the first half and each team knocked down three 3-pointers. A-State forced 11 turnovers by the Eagles, but scored just six points off those miscues.

Each team shot above 50 percent from the floor in the second half and the Eagles ended the game shooting 45 percent (25-56) from the field while A-State finished 41 percent (19-46). The Eagles had one more 3-pointer than A-State, hitting 2-of-4 in the second half to finish 5-of-16 (31 percent) for the afternoon. A-State was 4-of-12 (33 percent) on the day, but hit just 1-of-4 (25 percent) in the second half. The Red Wolves shot 76 percent (19-25) at the free throw line while Morehead State finished 64 percent (14-22).