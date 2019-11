FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Caleb Fields had 22 points off the bench as Arkansas State narrowly beat Colorado State 80-78.

Marquis Eaton had 18 points for Arkansas State (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Jerry Johnson Jr. added 15 points. Christian Willis had 13 points and six rebounds for the road team.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)