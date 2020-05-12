Final High School Football Scores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — PREP FOOTBALL
Class 2A
Semifinal
Des Arc 22, Junction City 20
Fordyce 27, Gurdon 24
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Glen Rose 34, Centerpoint 21
Harding Academy 52, Booneville 21
Hoxie 65, Paris 35
McGehee 44, Prescott 39
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Rivercrest 61, Crossett 27
Shiloh Christian 31, Dumas 12
Stuttgart 35, Ozark 21
Warren 48, Nashville 40
Class 5A
Semifinal
LR Christian 52, Harrison 28
Pulaski Academy 52, Wynne 14
