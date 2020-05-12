x
Final High School Football Scores

Final scores from December 4th around the state of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — PREP FOOTBALL

Class 2A

Semifinal

Des Arc 22, Junction City 20

Fordyce 27, Gurdon 24

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Glen Rose 34, Centerpoint 21

Harding Academy 52, Booneville 21

Hoxie 65, Paris 35

McGehee 44, Prescott 39

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Rivercrest 61, Crossett 27

Shiloh Christian 31, Dumas 12

Stuttgart 35, Ozark 21

Warren 48, Nashville 40

Class 5A

Semifinal

LR Christian 52, Harrison 28

Pulaski Academy 52, Wynne 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

12/4/2020 10:07:03 PM (GMT -6:00)