SEATTLE — Evan White's defensive prowess at first base was recognized again on Monday as the promising Mariners prospect was named a 2018 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, the first Seattle farmhand to win the award since it was reinstituted in 2011.



White is no stranger to Rawlings Gold Gloves as he won two such college honors in his final two years at Kentucky, before being drafted in the first round by the Mariners in 2017.

White is Seattle's No. 2-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. He posted a .303/.375/.458 line with 11 homers and 66 RBIs in 120 games for Advanced-A Modesto and also played four games for Triple-A Tacoma, batting .222 (4-for-18) with a pair of doubles.



White committed just four errors in his 124 games, posting a .996 fielding percentage in 972 total chances. The 22-year-old was both a midseason and postseason All-Star selection in the California League.