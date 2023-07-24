Enormous 6-foot-long paddlefish found on Beaver Lake

A massive pre-historic paddlefish, weighing in at 165 lbs. and 6 feet 3 inches long, was spotted on Beaver Lake, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A Facebook post made by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Fisheries Division has been gaining attention after a massive pre-historic paddlefish was spotted on Beaver Lake.

According to the post, a person out on the lake noticed a large fish floating in the water and swam out to rescue it. The paddlefish was 75 inches (6 foot 3 inches) from the tip of its rostrum to the top of its tail.

Unfortunately, the creature was injured from being hit by a boat prop, and its soft spinal cord was severed.

The fish was weighed on unofficial hanging scales and came out to a whopping 165 pounds!

Though the fish was not an official state record since it wasn't caught with a rod and reel, it's still a fish of a lifetime!

Paddlefish are considered pre-historic fish since they are made of cartilage, like a shark, rather than having bones made of hard structures.

Beaver Lake has a small population of very large paddlefish, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is looking into allowing a snagging season in the future.