FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas football program had five Razorbacks recognized on the 2020 National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

McTelvin Agim, Austin Capps, Colton Jackson, Hayden Johnson and Connor Limpert all earned the nod from the NFF, which is in its 14th year celebrating the accolade. The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who have each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better through their college careers.

Along with meeting the GPA requirement, the members of the NFF Hampshire Society must also have: completed their final year of eligibility in 2019, met all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and have been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.

"We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF's National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization's leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 775 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide. The initiative has now honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception.