FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Univ. of Ark.) - Five Razorbacks have been named preseason All-SEC by the league’s coaches with Hjalte Froholdt, Brian Wallace, De’Jon Harris, Santos Ramirez and De’Vion Warren picking up honors.

The second-team honor is added to a long list of preseason accolades for Froholdt, who is on watch lists for the Wuerffel Award and Outland Trophy along with preseason All-SEC nods from the media at SEC Media Days and Athlon. Froholdt was the second-highest graded guard in the SEC at 85.8 last season, earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC first team. He started all 12 games at left guard in 2017 to run his streak to 25 straight dating back to last season.

Wallace was tabbed a third-team offensive lineman. The senior was one of the biggest transformations of the offseason in the weight room and enters his final season as a Razorback at 320 pounds. Last season, Wallace played 468 snaps and allowed just three sacks.

Harris was named a third-team linebacker. He led the Hogs in tackles as a sophomore with 115 tackles to finish third in the league in 2017. He was also third in the conference with 66 solo tackles. Of his seven 10-plus tackle performances, six came against SEC opponents to tie for the league lead.

Ramirez was tagged as a third-team defensive back. A team captain in 2017, he was one of only three players in the FBS in 2017 to record at least 60 tackles, an interception, eight pass breakups and three fumbles forced.

Warren was a third-team selection by the coaches as a return specialist. He paced the SEC and ranked 13th nationally with a 26.38 kickoff return average, returning 29 kicks for 765 yards, which ranks third in single-season school history, including one for a 100-yard touchdown against Auburn. It was the longest kickoff return for a score since Felix Jones’ 100-yard kickoff return in 2006 against Ole Miss, it equaled the longest touchdown in Arkansas history.

© Univ. of Ark.