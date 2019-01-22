Although New Orleans Saints fans may want a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams, the focus has now shifted to Super Bowl LIII.

And while the media may be focused on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots once again facing the St. Louis Rams, we here in Arkansas are focused on how five former Razorback players will be at the Super Bowl and some will even get their chance to shine on the field!

On the Patriots side, Arkansas will be represented by Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise, Cody Hollister and Dan Skipper. Former Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema will also be on the field for the Patriots in a coaching role.

And for the Rams, Brandon Allen is the sole Hog on the team.

If there is one thing that is more unifying than a missed pass interference call or shared disdain of the NFL overtime rule, it's the state's passion for Arkansas football.

While the season may have ended ugly for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it'll be good to know that a few former Razorbacks may enjoy climbing to the pinnacle of the football world and winning a Super Bowl championship.