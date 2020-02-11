x
Florida game kickoff time and TV network announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ game at Florida on Saturday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.

The Razorbacks and Gators are meeting for the first time since 2016 and the 12th time overall. Arkansas defeated Florida, 31-10 in the last matchup played in 2016 in Fayetteville.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks finish up their two-game road swing this week by traveling to Auburn for a 3 p.m. CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:
* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7: Tennessee (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14: at Florida (ESPN), 6 p.m. CT
Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA
Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA
Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA