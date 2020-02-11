Florida game kickoff time and TV network announced

The Razorbacks and Gators are meeting for the first time since 2016 and the 12th time overall. Arkansas defeated Florida, 31-10 in the last matchup played in 2016

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ game at Florida on Saturday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks finish up their two-game road swing this week by traveling to Auburn for a 3 p.m. CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.