Florida vs. #17 Arkansas preview

Date: Thursday, Jan. 14
Time: 7:30 P.M.
Opponent: Florida
Location: Bud Walton Arena
TV: SEC Network
WE BACK PAT – 10th Anniversary
LAST TIME OUT
- It was a tough loss for the Razorbacks (10-4, 1-3) in Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon, as the Hogs came up just short against No. 8 Texas A&M (12-0, 3-0), 74-73, in an instant classic.
- Aggie guard Jordan Nixon banked a floater off the glass with 0.4 seconds on the clock to ultimately seal the win for A&M.
- The Hogs were as balanced as they had been all season against the undefeated Aggies, and were once led by redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee, who nearly willed Arkansas to a win.
- She scored 21 points in the game, making six of her 15 shots, five of which were from long range.
- Destiny Slocum also made her presence felt in the game, going for 13 points and a team-high six assists.
- Makayla Daniels scored 16 points to go along with four steals, while Jailyn Mason made the most of her start in place of Amber Ramirez, scoring 13 points on an efficient 5 for 11 clip.
- The Razorbacks were fantastic from three, hitting 14 of their 31 attempts from beyond (45.2 percent).
- 15 of Dungee’s 21 points came in the second half.
- Dungee has now scored 20+ in all four of Arkansas’ conference games thus far.
- Slocum’s six assist matched her season-high, as she also had six against Kentucky.
STORYLINES
- No. 17 Arkansas is 1-3 over its first four games in SEC play, falling to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Tennessee, all of which are now ranked, while beating Missouri at home.
- The Hogs fell in the polls again this week, dropping from 13 to 17 in the AP Poll and 13 to 16 in the Coaches Poll.
- Arkansas also fell in the NET Rankings, moving down to 23. They are 4-4 against teams in the top 100, but do have a win over Baylor, who is ranked fifth.
- In a year where games played is at a premium, Arkansas leads the country in the category, playing in 14 games so far this season.
- The Razorbacks are also just one of ten teams in the nation to have won 10 or more games.
- Chelsea Dungee has been on a tear to start conference play, averaging 24.0 points per game through the first four SEC contests.
- That mark is good for second in the league, behind only Rhyne Howard.
- Dungee has gone for 20+ in all four SEC games thus far, scoring 20 against Kentucky, 25 against Missouri, 30 against Tennessee and 21 against Texas A&M.
- Dungee also leads the league in threes made during conference play, hitting 11 of them so far.
- The difficult schedule continues for the Hogs, as Florida (59), South Carolina (4) and Georgia (15) are all in the top 60 in the NET rankings. Both the Carolina and UGA games come on the road.
- The Hogs schedule continues to one of the tougher slates in the entire nation, as their cumulative opposition win percentage is ranked 13th.
- After playing four top-15 teams already, including two in the top-10, Arkansas has eight games left against teams in the top-60 in the NET Rankings, including five games against teams currently in the top-25.
MORE INFORMATION
