Florida vs. #24 Arkansas preview

The 24th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will host the Florida Gators on Tuesday (Feb. 16). Tipoff is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who: #24 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) vs Florida Gators (10-5, 6-4 SEC)

What: Razorbacks first time in the AP top 25 since Jan. 6, 2018.

When: Tuesday – Feb. 16 – 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Ricardson Court

How (to follow):

- TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

^ Watch ESPN Online: CLICK HERE

- Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

- Sirius/XM: XM Channel 192 – Streaming Online on Channel 963

- Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE or HERE

- Florida Game Notes: CLICK HERE

- SEC Standings / Stats / Notes: CLICK HERE

• This will be the 39th meeting in the series. The Gators are the Razorbacks’ second-most, infrequently-played team in the SEC (behind South Carolina at 35). The Gators own a 26-12 advantage in the series with all meetings coming since

Arkansas joined the SEC. However, the Hogs own a slight 8-7 advantage in games played in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas has lost three straight in the series, 11 of the last 12 and 17 of the last 19.

• With six straight SEC wins, Arkansas shot up the national polls this week, landing at #24 in the Associated Press poll and “#28” in the USA Today/Coaches poll. It marks the first time Arkansas has been ranked since Jan. 6, 2018 when the Razorbacks were #22 in the AP.

• This is Arkansas’ first six-game, SEC win streak since winning seven-straight SEC games in Feb. 2015. The Hogs also won seven-straight SEC games to end the 1994-95 regular season.

• After wins at Kentucky and Missouri, Moses Moody was named the College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week for a second time this season.

• In 6-of-the-last-7 games, Arkansas shot over 43 percent from the field each time and has combined to shoot 48.4% (182-376) in those six contests.