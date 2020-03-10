More football games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Arkansas schools are still trying to hold Friday night football games during the pandemic, but teams keep getting hit with COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansans are still trying to hold onto high school football as we continue through the pandemic, but teams are starting to get hit with cases.

Arkadelphia started off strong this season going undefeated for their first three games, but now they are at a standstill.

Three football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My number one concern is the kids, their health and safety. The positive cases we do have are doing fine and they are back to normal," said Arkadelphia's Head Football Coach Trey Schucker.

The Badgers will be quarantining until next Friday when they will have their first conference game against Fountain Lake.

Over in Maumelle, no football players have tested positive, but after possible exposure the team will not play any games for two weeks. It is an effort to stay ahead of spreading the virus.

"We definitely want to keep our doors open because our students are our priority and we want them to have everything they need socially, emotionally, physically, so we are trying to do everything in our power to make that happen for them," said Shawn Burgess, Pulaski County Special School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

The team is also quarantining and switching to virtual learning.

The next game for the Hornets will be Friday, October 16 against the Pulaski Academy Bruins, but not before reevaluating student safety.

District administrators and athletic directors will have a meeting to see how they can make their policies and procedures better for their students' safety.