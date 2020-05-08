Football program at Harmony Grove shuts down after coach tests positive for COVID-19

A football coach at a Haskell school has tested positive for coronavirus, causing a temporarily closure of the program to quarantine.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The football program at Harmony Grove High School in Haskell has been shut down after a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Saline Courier, the coaching staff will be tested, but at this time players have not been tested for the virus.

Superintendent Heath Bennett said that all players and coaches had masks on during practice and the program was shut down temporarily because of the positive test.

Bennett said another reason the decision to shut down was because the coach wasn't wearing a mask in the coach's office.

The wife of the coach has also tested positive for coronavirus. She is a basketball coach at the school.

The team is expected to continue practice on August 11.