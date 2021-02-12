5A State Championship preview: Pulaski Academy vs White Hall

The Bruins and Bulldogs will go at it on Friday at 7PM at War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's finally time for the White Hall Bulldogs and the Pulaski Academy Bruins to fight for what they've been working for all year, a 5A state title.

The Bulldogs last went to War Memorial in 1987, where they fell to Arkadelphia in the championship. It's also not the first trip for bulldogs head coach bobby bolding, who has taken Stuttgart, and pine bluff to victories.

"It doesn't get any better than getting to this point I'm excited for our kids. It's not my first time here. I'm calmer, but our kids are really excited" Bulldogs head coach Bobby Bolding said.

Great Thursday practice @WMStadium and big thank you to @Yarnells for feeding our guys ice cream #4th&1ED pic.twitter.com/78zwEKHBby — White Hall Bulldog Football (@bulldogs_wh) December 2, 2021

Bolding says it's a big deal for the community

"Stuff is getting canceled Friday night all over the place I look for the whole town of White Hall to be on those visitors bleachers they are fired up"

Meanwhile, the Bruins have won the last two state titles, however, this would be the first title for coach Anthony Lucas, as it's his first season as a head coach.

Well, who would have thought that we would make it back to State after a coaching change ⁦@PABruinFootball⁩ in May. Tomorrow night, we play for another chance @ a State Championship @ 7pm! #AGTG #OneMoreTime #FINISH #GoBruins🏈💛💙🏈 #LoveThisTeam #LoveOurStaff pic.twitter.com/Bad7tOhS0z — Anthony Lucas (@alucas80) December 3, 2021

"I'm trying to calm down and relax because I've been here as an assistant, but not head coach I'm just so excited happy for our kids," Lucas said.

Lucas has coached these seniors since they were in middle school and he wants his seniors to end their high school careers on the right note.