Arkansas Activities Association releases new Football Classifications and Conferences

Several high school football teams will play in different classes for the 2022 football season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday the Arkansas Activities Association released new football classifications and conferences for 2022-24. They also revealed the competitive equity factor, which moved around some private schools.

Defending state champs, Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, who has been in the state championship in the past few years, have moved up to 6A from 5A. They're both now in the 6A West.

Another change to 5A is Parkview, which had 8 players get D1 offers, they're moving down from 6a to 5a and they'll be in 5A south. Meanwhile, 4A state champ Robinson is moving up to 5A, they'll be in 5A central.

State champion Harding Academy also moved up but to 4A.