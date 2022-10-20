UAPB parts ways with head football coach

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, October 20, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced that their head football coach, Doc Gamble, will be parting ways with the school.
Don Treadwell, the Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receiver coach, will step in as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
With more than 30 years of college coaching experience, Treadwell's affiliated teams have made four playoff appearances at the FCS level, played in 10 FBS bowl games, and won an FCS National Championship at Michigan St.