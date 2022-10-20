UAPB parts ways with head football coach

On October 20, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced that their head football coach, Doc Gamble, will part ways with the school.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Thursday, October 20, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced that their head football coach, Doc Gamble, will be parting ways with the school.

Don Treadwell, the Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receiver coach, will step in as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.