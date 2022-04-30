Burlsworth Award winner joins Jacksonville as undrafted free agent.

ARKANSAS, USA — Grant Morgan now knows his NFL home.

The former Greenwood and Razorback standout linebacker will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Morgan will be joined in Jacksonville by teammate Montaric Brown, who was drafted by the Jaguars in the 7th round on Sunday.

The former Arkansas team captain is coming off a season in which he won the Burslworth Award for the nation’s most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

In his career at Arkansas, he totaled 313 tackles in 58 games played. That included starting all 13 games his senior season, and earning his second straight with at least 100 tackles.

