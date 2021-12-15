Four LR Parkview football players sign Division I football scholarships

The Patriots had four players sign on December 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a busy NLI signing day at Little Rock Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

Four football players put pen to paper and made it official that they would be playing Division I college football.

Safety Jaylon White will head to Ole Miss, Offensive lineman Kyndall McKenzie will go to the University of Memphis, Running Back James Jointer will go to Arkansas, and Wide Receiver Parker Perry will head to Murray state.

The Parkview Patriots went 10-3 this football season.

The no. 35 running back in the country is coming to Arkansas. Let's go @James1Jointer! pic.twitter.com/mEMYzEp4x7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 15, 2021