Harding Academy wins third straight 3A title, 47-25 over Prescott

The Harding Academy Wildcats defeated the Prescott Curley Wolves at War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday at War Memorial the Harding Academy Wildcats won their third straight state championship with a 47-25 win over the Prescott Curley Wolves.

It was a slow start in the first half, but it was all Prescott. Quarterback Carson Poole found Eric Grigsby in the end zone, and that gave the Curley Wolves a 12-3 lead at the half.

However, in the third quarter the Wildcats came back to life. In the third, Kade Smith sent a touchdown pass to Andrew Miller, and that cut the Prescott lead 12-10.

For the third year in a row, Harding Academy is the 3A state champion! The Wildcats dominate the second half to down Prescott, 47-25 #PrepsOn11 pic.twitter.com/nlEgZAKTYz — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) December 11, 2021