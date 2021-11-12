Harding Academy wins third straight 3A title, 47-25 over Prescott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday at War Memorial the Harding Academy Wildcats won their third straight state championship with a 47-25 win over the Prescott Curley Wolves.
It was a slow start in the first half, but it was all Prescott. Quarterback Carson Poole found Eric Grigsby in the end zone, and that gave the Curley Wolves a 12-3 lead at the half.
However, in the third quarter the Wildcats came back to life. In the third, Kade Smith sent a touchdown pass to Andrew Miller, and that cut the Prescott lead 12-10.
In the third quarter, Prescott also turned the ball over three straight drives. That Wildcats eventually took over and would defend their state title, winning 47-25 over Prescott.